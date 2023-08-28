‘World Champion Of What’: US Olympian Noah Lyles Takes A Jibe At NBA

US Olympian Noah Lyles sparked a huge debate after taking a dig at the NBA. The American athlete wasn’t impressed with how the NBA presented its winners as champions of the world. “World champion of what," he was heard saying at a media conference. Lyles said, “Don’t get me wrong. I love the United States, but that ain’t the world." He then referred to the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary as “the world."

“We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting their flag on show that they represented. There are no flags in the NBA", Noah concluded.

Advertisement

Noah Lyles was asked to give his opinion about the current state of the sport in the interview. The 26-year-old gave a passionate response saying, “Right now the bar is low. Come on guys…I don’t see [Usain] Bolt, I don’t see Asafa [Powell], I don’t even see Yohann [Blake] and he’s still running." He next took a jibe at the NBA saying, “You know, the thing that hurts me the most? I have to watch the NBA finals and they have ‘world champions’ on their heads."

Noah Lyles’ criticism revolved around the fact that the NBA majorly hosts teams from the United States. The Toronto Raptors are the only foreign team that plays in the league. Lyles’ comments earned him a round of applause from the journalists in attendance. However, not everyone was a fan of Lyles’ remarks.