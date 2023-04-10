World Chess Armageddon Asia and Oceania: Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh Seals Title in Berlin

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh stunned former world rapid champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan in the final to win the World Chess Armageddon Asia & Oceania event.

Gukesh emerged winner in a topsy-turvy summit clash late on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

After a missed chance in game 1, Gukesh lost the next game against Abdusattorov to use his "extra life" and start the match all over again.

The first game of the ’new’ match was a draw after a perpetual check from Gukesh. He won the next game to emerge champion.

Advertisement

Both Gukesh and Abdusattorov have earned a spot at Armageddon’s Grand Finale in September.

The 16-year-old Indian won in a field that included former world classical champion Vladimir Kramnik, Daniil Dubov, Yangyi Yu (China), Vidit Gujrathi and Karthikeyan Murali (both India) and Param Maghsoodloo (Iran), apart from Abdusattorov.

"Glad to win the thrilling event Armageddon championship series 2023-Asia and Oceania group by @theworldchess! Big relief to finally win a faster time control elite event & enjoyed plenty of new experiences the way the event was played amidst lights, makeup stuff," Gukesh tweeted after the triumph.

Advertisement

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand hailed the young GM’s achievement.

"Congratulations @DGukesh. An excellent achievement especially in a different time control. Proud to see our @WacaChess mentee make us proud again," Anand tweeted.

Advertisement

Each day of the tournament, the matches consisted of two blitz games and, if necessary, an Armageddon game (five minutes for White, four for Black).

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

An Armageddon game is a variant of blitz chess to determine a winner after a series of a drawn games. A drawn game in Armageddon is counted as a win for Black.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here