World Cup Stage 3: Indian Archers Make Bronze Playoff in Recurve Mixed Team Event

Indian archers remained on course for a fourth bronze medal in the World Cup Stage 3 here on Friday.

The fourth-seeded recurve mixed team duo of Tushar Shelke and Bhajan Kaur prevailed over France and the Netherlands by identical 6-0 margins. But they failed to continue their winning run and went down to familiar nemesis Korea 0-6 to set up a bronze medal clash with Chinese Taipei.

Earlier on Thursday, multiple World Cup gold medallist Abhishek Verma, who is making a comeback after missing the first two stages of the World Cup, stunned world number one and top seed Mike Schloesser 148-148 (10*-10) in a thrilling shoot-off to advance to the men’s compound individual semifinal.