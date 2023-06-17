Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
World Cup Stage 3: Indian Archers Make Bronze Playoff in Recurve Mixed Team Event

Tushar Shelke and Bhajan Kaur prevailed over France and the Netherlands by identical 6-0 margins

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 13:13 IST

Medellin

Bhajan Kaur (Twitter Image)
Bhajan Kaur (Twitter Image)

Indian archers remained on course for a fourth bronze medal in the World Cup Stage 3 here on Friday.

The fourth-seeded recurve mixed team duo of Tushar Shelke and Bhajan Kaur prevailed over France and the Netherlands by identical 6-0 margins. But they failed to continue their winning run and went down to familiar nemesis Korea 0-6 to set up a bronze medal clash with Chinese Taipei.

Earlier on Thursday, multiple World Cup gold medallist Abhishek Verma, who is making a comeback after missing the first two stages of the World Cup, stunned world number one and top seed Mike Schloesser 148-148 (10*-10) in a thrilling shoot-off to advance to the men’s compound individual semifinal.

    • The eighth seeded Verma will face Luccas Abreu of Brazil in the last-four clash which will follow the medal matches on Saturday.

    India have so far won three bronze medals — recurve men’s team, men’s and women’s compound teams — in the stage 3 of the meet.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 17, 2023, 13:13 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 13:13 IST
