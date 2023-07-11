World Para Athletics Championships: Praveen Kumar Claims Bronze to Seal 2024 Paris Paralympics Spot

India’s Praveen Kumar won a bronze in the men’s high jump T64 event in the World Para Athletics Championships to book a 2024 Paris Paralympics quota.

The 20-year-old Kumar produced a season-best effort of 2.01m to finish third behind Lepiato Maciej (2.05m) of Poland and Broom-Edwards Jonathan (2.05m) of Great Britain on Monday.

Kumar’s medal is the first for India in the championships.

The Noida resident had won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics.

The top-four ranked athletes at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games, also to be held in Paris.