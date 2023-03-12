World Rally Championship Drops Kenyan Driver Maxine Wahome Over Murder Charges

Maxine Wahome has been dropped from the Young Rally Stars Programme by the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Kenya to deal with the court case where she is facing charges of murdering her boyfriend.

“Following the recent legal developments concerning Wahome, the WRC Safari Rally Kenya has decided to release Wahome from further engagements in the Young Rally Stars program to deal with the legal developments," WRC said in a statement issued on Friday in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Wahome made history at the 2022 WRC Safari Rally last June when she won the WRC3 title as part of the program that seeks to develop young drivers around the world, reports news agency Xinhua.

On March 7, a Nairobi court allowed police to detain Wahome for seven more days to complete the investigations into the murder of her boyfriend and fellow rally driver Asad Khan.

The female driver has been under investigation since late last year after her boyfriend Khan succumbed to injuries inflicted following a domestic dispute between the couple on December 12, 2022, in Nairobi.

Wahome did not plead to the charge as the court directed that she undergo a mental assessment to ascertain whether she is fit to stand trial and will be brought before Justice Lilian Mutende on March 15 to take a plea.

Consequently, the bond that was granted to her in December 2022 was cancelled and the court had her detained at police cells in Kilimani, a suburb of the Kenyan capital.

