Anirban Das Records Highest Cash Prize Won by Indian at World Series of Poker

One of India’s renowned poker players, Anirban Das, recently created history by becoming the first Indian to win a cash prize of a whopping $430,200 in the World Series of Poker 2023. Anirban earned the spot to represent India at the prestigious WSOP held in Vegas, USA by winning a silver medal at The National Poker Series India 2023 hosted on PokerBaazi. He ran an eventful 8-day feat at the WSOP where he battled with the best poker players from across the world and settled for rank 16th in the main event that witnessed a massive 10,000 entries at this prestigious event.

Anirban, a product manager, has spent over a decade playing, practising and honing his poker skills. His inkling for strategic thinking and intellectual games, like chess, naturally drew him towards sports. After years of dedication and skill development, Anirban decided to pursue poker professionally. Anirban firmly believes that poker serves as the ultimate test of analytical thinking under stressful conditions. This valuable skill set extends beyond the poker table and has significant relevance in other disciplines.

Congratulating Anirban on his feat at the World Series of Poker, Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO, at Baazi Games commented, “I am elated to hear that Anirban has ranked 16th in the battle of the champions proudly placing India on the world map. At PokerBaazi, we will continue with our endeavour to extend a safe, robust and engaging ecosystem to help players like Anirban to represent India and continue to make notable strides in the world poker community."