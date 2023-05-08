'Would be Tough for Tennis': Roger Federer Hopes Rafael Nadal Recovers in time For French Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are battling injuries in the run-up to the French Open. Fans are hoping that both of them recover in time for the French Open and find their mojo on clay.

Now 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has wished a speedy recovery for his old rivals. While speaking to Sky Sports on the sidelines of the Miami Grand Prix, the retired star addressed the injury woes of both Nadal and Djokovic.

Federer said that he hoped the 14-time French Open champion recovers in time for the second grand slam of the year as it would be a “brutal" blow for tennis if Nadal is absent this year.

“It would be brutal. That would be tough for tennis if Rafa wasn’t gonna be there," Roger Federer told Sky Sports.

Novak Djokovic, world No. 1, is also struggling due to injuries and was seen wearing elbow support in both Monte Carlo and SRPSKA Open. So, the 2009 French Open winner brought up Djokovic’s recent injuries.

Federer said, “I saw he pulled out of Rome so I wish him the best and then obviously Novak also hasn’t played that much so I hope he is going to be strong as well. And then obviously all the young guys coming through as well. I’ll be watching, that’s for sure."

Rafael Nadal remains a major doubt for Roland Garros due to the hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open which has been slow to heal.

The 22-time grand slam champion has already missed important clay-court events in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid Open. He has also pulled out of Rome Masters. It remains to be seen if Nadal is able to recover in time for his favourite grand slam.

Nadal had won his 14th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last year. However, he has struggled on the tour since, pulling out of Wimbledon before the semi-finals after suffering an abdominal tear and winning only five matches since his return in August.

Meanwhile, Federer seems to be enjoying life post-retirement. The Swiss recently co-chaired the prestigious Met Gala before attending last weekend’s Miami GP.

