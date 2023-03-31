WrestleMania 39: A Look At This Year's Match Card

A year-long wait is finally over. Worldwide wrestling fans can now certainly heave a sigh of relief as the much-awaited WrestleMania 39 is all set to unfold this weekend. This year’s showpiece event is slated to be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

WrestleMania 39 will be headlined by the highly anticipated clash between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare will vie for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, The Usos and the combination of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will feature in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at this year’s WrestleMania. Gunther, on the other hand, will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

WWE superstar John Cena will also take part in this year’s WrestleMania to have a crack at the United States Championship. Cena will be up against Austin Theory in an enticing WrestleMania 39 clash.

In the women’s segment, Bianca Belair and Asuka will be involved in the Raw Women’s Championship bout. The SmackDown Women’s Championship, on the other hand, will witness a riveting fight between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

WrestleMania 39 Matches:

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs Asuka

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL

Brock Lesnar vs Omos

Finn Balor vs Edge

Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

When and where to watch Wrestlemania 39:

When will WWE WrestleMania 39 take place?

WrestleMania 39 will take place on Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3.

Where will WWE WrestleMania 39 take place?

WrestleMania 39 will be played at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

What time does WrestleMania 39 begin?

WrestleMania 39 will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channel will telecast WrestleMania 39 Live?

The event can be watched live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

