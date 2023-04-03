WWE WrestleMania 39 Day 2 Results: Roman Reigns Continues Undisputed Run, Edge Gets Revenge on Finn Balor

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to continue his reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, edging closer to more than 1000 days as the defeated champ. Reigns got a little help from Solo Sikoa and went on to defend his titles, with Rhodes sitting in disbelief inside the ring in disbelief. In total, three titles were up for grabs on Day 2 of WrestleMania 39, but all three champs retained their titles.

Reigns overcame Cody, and earlier in the day, Gunther defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre to continue his reign as the Intercontinental champ, whereas Bianca Belair defeated Asuka to retain her Raw Women’s Championship. Brock Lesnar defeated Omos, Edge got his revenge finally over Finn Balor, and plenty more unfolded on WrestleMania 39 day 2.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Day 2 of WrestleMania 39 began with the battle of behemoths as Brock Lesnar squared off against Omos. While the Nigerian giant dominated the Beast Incarnate in the early stages, Brock did find his way into the match slowly and steadily. Lesnar somehow managed to deliver three suplexes, showing brutal strength to later deliver an F5 and pick up a statement victory over Omos.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

WrestleMania 39 Women’s Showcase match featured a Fatal 4-Way battle with a chance for the winners to become the number 1 contender for the Women’s Tag Team championship. It was an entertaining match, with plenty of big moves, Natalya delivered one of the iconic moments as she punished Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green with a double sharpshooter however Liv Morgan came to their rescue. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler prevailed once Rousey got into the contest and she made Shotzi tap out. The pair of them weren’t 100 per cent fit but delivered when it mattered the most.

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther is on a record-breaking run for the Intercontinental championship. He, along with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus came up with one of the most entertaining matches of recent times. There was plenty of brutal hitting, banger after banger as it’s being dubbed on social media. Kicks were flying everywhere, Sheamus hit his friend-turned-foe McIntyre with 27 beats of Bodhran. Gunther had his moments though, he delivered two last symphonies, one each to Sheamus, who landed on Drew’s back and the latter was on the receiving end later with Gunther pinning McIntyre to extend his reign.

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s championship

Belair defeated Asuka and continued her reign as one of the best wrestlers in the women’s division. It was another entertaining match, with plenty of moments for both fighters but the turning point of the match proved to be when Asuka missed her trick with the Blue mist. Belair avoided the mist and came up with her signature Kiss of Death which was enough to secure a victory over Asuka.

Snoop Dogg defeated the Miz

For a second day running the Miz endured a beating, after Pat McAfee defeated the co-host on Day 1, he tried to confront Snoop Dogg on Day 2 after which Shane McMahon came out. Shane injured himself after which Dogg punched Miz twice, delivered the people’s elbow and picked up a victory!

Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match

The rated-R superstar had a long-raging feud against the Judgment Day, Finn Balor rekindled the Devil mode, Edge turned up in his Brood Edge avatar, a totally awesome entrance by the way, and they were locked inside a Hell in a Cell cage. What followed suit was a match filled with Carnage as they both unleashed fury on each other. Tables, kendo sticks, chairs, and ladders all flew around. Edge hit Balor with an edgecution from mid-air and later delivered a spear, followed by another ConChairTo to pick up a victory.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes delivered on their promise and produced an epic contest! It had drama and kept fans on the edge of their seats. Rhodes was mere seconds away from picking up a win and ending Reigns’ tenure as the Undisputed WWE Universal champ. Roman was accompanied by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, they gave the champ an advantage as Solo was banished from ringside after he took a couple of cheap shots at Rhodes. Multiple spears and Cross Rhodes later, the referee got knocked out by mistake by Cody, and the Usos came out to Reigns’ rescue. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens joined the drama as well, and just when it appeared Cody would get the win, both Heymann and Solo got involved to come up with a distraction that allowed Reigns to seal the win.

