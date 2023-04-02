WWE WrestleMania 39 Results Day 1: Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens End the Usos' Reign; Rhea Ripley Shocks Charlotte Flair

WrestleMania Day 1 lived up to its billing as two major titles changed hands with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ending the Usos’ reign as the Undisputed Tag Team champions. Rhea Ripley upset the Queen, Charlotte Flair to be crowned the new Smackdown Women’s Champion, Austin Theory defeated John Cena in the US Championship title match.

The Miz kicked off the night as host of WrestleMania 39, with WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg in his company. Miz even fought with Pat McAfee, the Street Profits won the Fatal 4-Way match, Seth Rollins finally banished the Logan Paul blues by defeating the social media icon, and Rey Mysterio defeated his son Dominik Mysterio at the grandest stage of them all.

Here’s everything that unfolded on Wrestlemania 39 Day 1:

Austin Theory (c) retained the US Championship beating John Cena

Austin Theory who has often been dubbed the future of WWE took on the legend that is John Cena to kick off WrestleMania 39 with a bang. The veteran looked to take control of the match early but Theory resorted to his own ways to have an edge over Cena.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Results Live:

While John Cena got Theory to tap out after connecting with the STF, the referee had earlier been knocked out via Cena’s attempt for a second attitude adjustment. Seeing the window, Theory hit Cena with a low blow and it was enough for him to seal the victory.

The Street Profits defeated Ricochet and Braun Strowman, The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy

Up next was the Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match, Chad Gable and Ricochet began the match but soon a full-fledged brawl broke out. The match had its moments as Ricochet went high from the top rope and brought down a mountain of wrestlers onto the mat. Strowman then came up with the Strowman express, taking out everyone before Angelo Dawkins halted the monster.

Ricochet again came flying from the top rope but met Dawkinds’ knee and Montez Ford came from the third rope to slam Ricochet, and the Street Profits got the victory.

Logan Paul defeated Seth Rollins

Logan Paul made quite the entrance, flying on a zipline, Seth Rollins meanwhile was welcomed by 80,000-plus singing his entrance song. Rollins dominated the early stages, but Paul showed good character and struck two knockout blows to Rollins.

The social media influencer did get close a couple of times, he hit the GTS and even got KSI to get involved in the match. Rollins however had the last laugh as he was able to get the stomp and score a big victory to restore some of his pride.

Lita, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus (c) defeated Damage CTRL

Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai had their moments in the match, but Lita, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus were clearly a batter tag team. Damage CTRL did really well to isolate Lynch, and later Lita, once Trish got involved, she changed the momentum in her side’s favour.

There was high-flying action in the match, Dakota at one point took out everyone including her teammates, however as tag-team matches come, it was carnage all around. Lynch had the last laugh though as she hit Bayley with a Manhandle Slam from the middle rope to score a big win.

Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio

The result everyone wanted, Rey Mysterio finally silenced his son Dominik once and for all. It was quite the entrance from the Mysterio senior paying ode to Edge, the father-son duo exchanged plenty of blows although Dominik stooped to his usual cheap tactics.

He went outside the ring and misbehaved with his sister and mother before getting a slap from the latter. Rey took advantage of it and hit a 619 but Dominik survived thanks to his Judgement Day teammates. Legado del Fantasma came to Rey’s rescue, Bad Bunny stopped Dom from using a chain and allowed Rey to hit another 619 for the victory.

Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Charlotte Flair to win Smackdown Women’s Championship

It was an intense battle between the two women. They gave each other everything they had, Charlotte survived a riptide, Ripley survived the Figure Eight submission. Both tried to up the stakes and the Queen barely found her way out of Ripley’s submission hold. The challenger struck a lethal second riptide this time from the middle rope to get her maiden Smackdown Women’s Champion title.

Pat McAfee defeated the Miz

Pat McAfee defeated the Miz after challenging the WrestleMania 39 host. Snoop Dog made the match official, although McAfee used a little help from George Kittle to secure the victory and finally have his big WrestleMania moment.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (c) defeated The Usos

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens had a score to settle against the Usos. The reigning Tag Team champs unleashed all their fury on the challengers punishing both Zayn and Owens. The duo of Zayn and Owens endured multiple super kicks, Owens sustained a double Usos splash and was later put through the announcers’ table. Jimmy and Jey also endured multiple stunners, although three Heluva kicks from Zayn did the trick as they pinned the Usos and ended the brothers’ 600-plus day reign as undisputed tag team champs.

