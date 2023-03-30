WrestleMania 39 Set To Witness The Culmination Of Multiple Exciting Feuds

From being a part of All Elite Wrestling to earning a shot at WrestleMania’s undisputed WWE universal championship fight- the last year has been nothing less than a fairy tale for Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won this year’s men’s Royal Rumble to secure his berth at WrestleMania 39.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

With Rhodes tipped to claim the championship at this year’s WrestleMania, the Big Dog’s near-1000-day reign as the undisputed champion is expected to come to an end. But WrestleMania 39 will not only mark the conclusion of Rhodes’ remarkable story but it will also bring the end of another nerve-wracking feud in the making.

Cody Rhodes’ absence due to his injury allowed the WWE in scripting one more exceptional storyline. If Rhodes’ story in the last year has been astonishing, Sami Zayn’s rise, on the other hand, has been no less spectacular.

Advertisement

The Canadian took part in an Anything Goes Match against Johnny Knoxville at last year’s WrestleMania. The match ultimately ended in Knoxville’s favour but it ensued a scintillating story for Zayn over the next 12 months.

Sami Zayn, thanks to his sheer fighting spirit and power-packed gameplay, managed to stay afloat. The former Intercontinental Champion headed into the Bloodline in August. WWE showcased a sensational art of storytelling to keep Zayn active and relevant.

The introduction of his old friend Kevin Owens, only made the tale more exciting. The story, full of twists and turns, reached new heights after Zayn opted to ditch Owens at the Survivor Series War Games. But the drama did not end there. Zayn found himself in the main event of the Royal Rumble 2023, albeit in a minimised role.

Following, Owens’ defeat to Roman Reigns, Zayn was seen attacking the undisputed champion. Zayn and Owens will now team up to deal with The Usos in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 39. The high-profile encounter is tipped to be the main event on Saturday. The electrifying fight, in all likelihood, will also expose the rift within the Bloodline.

Advertisement

Needless to say, Roman Reigns’ defeat at WrestleMania 39 will certainly be the final nail in the coffin of the Bloodline. Will Cody Rhodes be able to do the unthinkable?

Read all the Latest Sports News here