Wrestlers Rejoice, Say Filing of FIR Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is 'First Step Towards Victory'

The protesting wrestlers rejoiced “the first step towards victory" as Delhi Police decided to file an FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh but they will continue their agitation and demanded that the BJP MP be removed from all the positions he holds.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat are currently leading the protest against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him and some coaches of sexual harassment.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that the FIR would be registered on Friday.

The wrestlers have been demanding that an FIR be filed since they resumed their agitation on April 23.

“This is first step towards victory but our protest will continue," Sakshi Malik told reporters at Jantar Mantar, where they put up huge banners, with one of those listing all the ongoing criminal proceedings against Brij Bhushan.

Vinesh Phogat said it took Delhi Police six days to file an FIR and they don’t trust the probe agency.

“It (Police) might file a loose FIR. We we will see, observe then take a decision (on calling off protest). He should be behind the bars and removed from all the posts he holds, otherwise he will try to influence the investigation," World Championship medallist Vinesh said.

Earlier, India’s first two individual gold medals at the Olympics, Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra, led some of the country’s greatest sportspersons in expressing their support for the wrestlers protesting at the national capital.

The top Indian sportspersons that have come out in support of the protesting wrestlers include reigning World Champion in boxing Nikhat Zareen, cricketers Bharbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag, Grand Slam-winning tennis player Sania Mirza and former women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal. All of them on Friday put out tweets supporting the protesting wrestlers as #IStandWithWrestlers was trending for most of the day.

