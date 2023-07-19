Wrestling Federation of India's Elections Set To Take Place On August 7: Sources

The much-awaited Wrestling Federation of India elections will be held on August 7 following a series of postponements, according to sources in the parent body.

The WFI elections were earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 11 but the Gauhati High Court had stayed the polls, following Assam Wrestling Association’s (AWA) plea seeking the right to participate in the poll process.

The state association had claimed that it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI with voting rights but it was denied recognition by the national federation despite its Executive Committee recommending the same on November 15, 2014.

The Gauhati High Court had stayed the polls on June 25, the last date to submit names for the electoral college.

The roadblock was cleared on Tuesday after the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed an order of the Gauhati High Court. The WFI, before being suspended by the sports ministry, had set May 7 as the election date.

The sports ministry had ordered the WFI to suspend all its ongoing activities with immediate effect after the ministry decided to appoint an oversight committee to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by national body president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, after his meeting with protesting wrestlers, had said that the WFI elections will be held by June 30.