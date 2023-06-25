Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » WTT Contender: Indian Duo Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee Bag Tunis Title

WTT Contender: Indian Duo Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee Bag Tunis Title

Sutirtha and Ayhika overcame the Japanese pairing of Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11) in a testing summit clash to come out on top in Tunisia

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 23:14 IST

Tunisia

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee (Twitter)
Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee (Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian women’s doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee won the WTT Contender tournament in Tunis after beating the Japanese pair of Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto on Sunday.

The Indian duo won 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11) in a challenging final. The pair also became the first Indians to win a Contender title this year.

ALSO READ| Ronaldinho Dazzles at ‘The Beautiful Game’ Charity Match Against Roberto Carlos’ Team

Their achievement has come against the two rising Japanese teenagers who are both ranked among the top-25 in the world in singles.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the Indian pair had advanced to the final after beating Korean duo of Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihi 3-2 (7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9) in a hard-fought last-four clash.

top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • ALSO READ| ‘Incredibly Grateful for Being Arsenal’s Manager’, Says Gunners Boss Mikel Arteta

    Earlier on Saturday, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan as well as the men’s doubles duo of Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah had lost their respective semifinal matches.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 25, 2023, 23:14 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 23:14 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App