WTT Contender: Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee Reach Women's Doubles Final in Tunis

Indian women’s doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee advanced to the final of the WTT Contender tournament in Tunis after beating the Korean duo of Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihi on Saturday.

The Indian duo won 3-2 (7-11 11-9 11-9 7-11 11-9) in a hard-fought semifinal. They face the Japanese pair of Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto in the final on Sunday.

