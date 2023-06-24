Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
WTT Contender: Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee Reach Women's Doubles Final in Tunis

The Indian duo won 3-2 (7-11 11-9 11-9 7-11 11-9) in a hard-fought semifinal against the Korean duo of Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihi

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 23:35 IST

Tunisia

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee (Twitter)

Indian women’s doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee advanced to the final of the WTT Contender tournament in Tunis after beating the Korean duo of Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihi on Saturday.

The Indian duo won 3-2 (7-11 11-9 11-9 7-11 11-9) in a hard-fought semifinal. They face the Japanese pair of Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto in the final on Sunday.

ALSO READ| SAFF Championship: India Seal Progress to Semis With 2-0 Win Over Nepal

    • But the Indian mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan as well as the men’s doubles duo of Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah lost their respective semifinal matches.

    Batra-Sathiyan lost to Koreans Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon 0-3 (7-11 8-11 9-11) while Thakkar-Shah combine suffered an identical 0-3 (3-11 12-14 7-11) defeat to the duo of Cho Daeseong and Cho Seungmin, also of Korea.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

