WWE Backlash 2023 Full Match Card: Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory in Triple Threat Match

With the Backlash set to take place on May 6, the WWE is all set to make its return to Puerto Rico for the first time since the New Year’s Revolution in 2005. The WWE Backlash 2023 will take place at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. Three-time Grammy-winner Bad Bunny will be hosting this year’s WWE Backlash. Bad Bunny will also be taking part in a fight against Damian Priest on the Backlash. The rapper made his WWE debut on WrestleMania in 2021. He had teamed up with Damian Priest in that fight against John Morrison and The Miz.

Coming back to the Backlash, the main event of the night will feature Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar fighting each other for the very first time. The rivalry between the two superstars ensued after Lesnar turned on Rhodes on the first episode of the RAW after WrestleMania 39.

The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Jey and Jimmy Uso will be up against the team of Matt Riddle and Undisputed tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on WWE Backlash. Austin Theory will be defending his WWE United States Championship in a triple threat match against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed on the Backlash. The WWE Backlash will produce an action-packed fight between Seth Rollins and Omos.

In the women’s segment, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will be defending their titles in the showpiece event. Zelina Vega will be vying for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ripley. Iyo Sky, on the other hand, will have a shot at the WWE Raw Women’s Championship on Backlash. Sky won a triple threat match on RAW to secure a shot at the title decider.

WWE Backlash 2023 Match Card:

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs The Bloodline- Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso with Paul Heyman

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship- Rhea Ripley vs Zelina Vega

Seth Rollins vs Omos with MVP

WWE United States Championship- Austin Theory vs Bobby Lashley vs Bronson Reed

WWE Raw Women’s Championship- Bianca Belair vs Iyo Sky

San Juan Street Fight- Bad Bunny vs Damian Priest

