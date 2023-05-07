WWE Backlash Results: Cody Rhodes Beats Brock Lesnar; LWO Helps Bad Bunny Defeat The Judgment Day's Damian Priest

WWE Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico saw Cody Rhodes taking down Brock Lesnar, Bad Bunny overcoming Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, The Usos & Solo Sikoa defeating Matt Riddle & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley triumphing over Zelina Vega, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair reigning supreme over IYO SKY.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated IYO SKY

“The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair proved once again why she is the gold standard in WWE, as she knocked off a very game IYO SKY to retain her Raw Women’s Title and become the longest-reigning women’s champion of the modern era.

Advertisement

Seth “Freakin" Rollins defeated Omos

Seth “Freakin" Rollins pulled out every stop to conquer the gargantuan Omos in a hotly contested singles matchup, after brutalizing The Nigerian Giant.

United States Champion Austin Theory defeated Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed

The United States Title is staying with Austin Theory, as the Superstar from A-Town came to Puerto Rico and did exactly what he said he was going to do. Realizing Bobby Lashley was a large threat, Theory and Bronson Reed decided to team up to incapacitate The All Mighty, but that partnership was short-lived. Theory though stood tall, tossing Lashley out of the ring, and covered Reed to retain his title.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Zelina Vega

Advertisement

Despite competing in her home country of Puerto Rico, Zelina Vega couldn’t quite muster enough to dethrone Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Title. After the match, the tearful Superstar received another deafening ovation from the adoring WWE Universe in her hometown.

Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight

Global Superstar Bad Bunny picked up the first singles win of his WWE career as he beat down Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Despite an attack from his Judgment Day brethren - Finn Balor and Dominick Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Savio Vega and The LWO showed up to back Bunny.

The Bloodline defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle

Advertisement

The Usos & Solo Sikoa got back on track and back to their winning ways after defeating the team of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn as well as Matt Riddle, despite some minor confusion.

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar

“The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes slayed “The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar in front of a red-hot Puerto Rican crowd.

Before the official rang the bell, Rhodes launched an all-out assault on Lesnar, attacking him with a steel chair and the steel steps. Once the match began, Rhodes continued his attack, but his attempt at a Cody Cutter was countered into a devastating German suplex.

Advertisement

Lesnar showed no mercy to The American Nightmare, delivering devastating blows and even tossing Rhodes into an exposed turnbuckle. However, Rhodes turned the tables and sent The Beast face-first into the exposed steel, which resulted in a nasty battle scar for Lesnar.

A battered Beast survived two Cross Rhodes and even hit an F5 and locked in his Kimura, but Rhodes landed a remarkable counter and pinned Lesnar’s shoulders to the mat for a shocking win.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here