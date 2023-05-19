WWE CEO Nick Khan Reveals Plans to Stage Live Event in India in September

At the MoffettNathanson conference, WWE CEO Nick Khan revealed that the renowned wrestling franchise is looking into organising a live event in India in September 2023.

The WWE, which boasts a robust profile of live events abroad is yet to confirm if the event will just be a live one or if they plan to broadcast it.

ALSO READ| Reliance Foundation Athletes Shine at 26th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships

WWE has a huge fanbase in India, making the subcontinent a crucial area of development for the USA-based franchise.

Advertisement

A report stated that “WWE CEO Nick Khan breaks some news right now at MoffettNathanson conference talk. He says WWE will do a live event in India this September."

The successful wrestling franchise runs premium events overseas, such as The United Kingdom, Wales and Saudi Arabia.

WWE was slated to hold a live event in India on the 18th of January, but the engagement was pushed citing the program’s Indian television broadcast partner, Sony Sports, merging with another platform, Zee.

The Indian subcontinent proves to be an immense market with multiple pathways and options for monetisation and strategic developments, which the brand will try to maximise.

ALSO READ| UEFA Europa League: Sevilla Rally to Oust Juventus and Seal Passage to Final

Advertisement

WWE and UFC announced the venture, valued at around 21.4 billion dollars. The value of UFC was quoted to be around 12.1 Billion dollars, while WWE was valued at 9.3 Billion dollars.

The deal will witness two of the biggest names in the world of combat sports coming together, following the work of WWE board member Vince McMahon, who oversaw the sale process, which ensued for months.

A new publicly traded company under the ticket name ‘TKO’ will comprise both the brands, WWE and UFC, with the latter’s owners Endeavor Group Holding Inc. set to take up a controlling stake of 51 per cent in the new venture. While the existing WWE shareholders will be subjected to 49 per cent of the stake