WWE Draft 2023 for RAW and SmackDown: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The post-Wrestle mania phase has been headlined by the return of WWE Draft 2023. Triple H, on last week’s SmackDown, had announced that the WWE Draft would make its return this year. It was also confirmed that all fighters will be eligible to take part in the WWE Draft. Fans will experience a wide range of superstars moving from RAW to SmackDown and vice versa on the WWE Draft 2023. The drafting of the superstars, quite understandably, will make both brands more exciting and action-packed. This year’s WWE Draft will start with Friday’s SmackDown, and it will go on till Monday Night RAW. With WWE’s merger with Endeavor, global fans can certainly expect to witness something different this time during the Draft 2023.

As the WWE Draft readies to make a return this week, it is time to check details about the highly anticipated event.

Possible Developments

The crucial takeaway from this year’s WWE Draft will certainly be the potential change in the brand of Seth Rollins. It is being widely reported that Rollins will be drafted to SmackDown.

In the women’s segment, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are expected to headline the WWE Draft 2023.

Apart from the RAW and SmackDown superstars, NXT will also play a key role in this year’s WWE Draft. Absence of NXT stars in the previous editions of the WWE Draft had made the process a bit dull. But the scene will be different this time. Big names like Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez will reportedly be introduced to main roaster this time.

Some free agents may also get featured in the WWE Draft 2023. Fans may also get to witness the break-up of The Street Profits.

Date

The WWE Draft 2023 will begin during this week’s SmackDown scheduled to take place on April 28. It will continue till the next episode of the Monday Night RAW. The event will take place in India on April 29 and May 2.

Live Telecast and Live Streaming

Viewers in India can enjoy the live telecast of WWE Draft 2023 on Sony Sports. WWE Draft 2023 will also be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

