WWE Money In The Bank Full Match Card: All Clashes at MITB 2023 in London

After a hiatus of over three decades, WWE is set to host its first Premier Live Event on English soil. London’s O2 Arena will witness some enthralling wrestling actions when a number of stars of the circuit including Roman Reigns, Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes feature in the annual Money in the View event on July 1. Since making its debut as a standalone show in 2010, Money in the Bank has come a long way, becoming the biggest event of the WWE outside of its traditional “big four" that comprise the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

The upcoming Money in the Bank event will witness the latest chapter in the Bloodline civil war which has grown since the WrestleMania. In the highly anticipated bout, Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, along with Solo Sikoa, will take on his cousin duo of Jilly and Jey Uso.

Advertisement

The traditional Money in the Bank ladder matches for men and women will also be held, with a number of titles up for grabs. The rule is simple. In order to win, a contestant needs to climb a ladder and get a briefcase that will be hanging above the ring. The winners of the MITB ladder matches will receive contracts that could be cashed in anywhere, anytime to claim an instant championship opportunity during the period of the next 12 months.

The Men’s MITB ladder match will seeRicochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest and Logan Paul battle for the crown, while the Women’s ladder match will have high-profile participants like Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Iyo Sky and Trish Stratus.

In some other high-voltage bouts, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins will clash against Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, the pair of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will fight against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the Women’s Tag Team Championship and Gunter will eye to retain his Intercontinental Championship title.