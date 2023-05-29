WWE NXT Battleground Results: Tiffany Stratton Claims The NXT Women's Title

WWE NXT came up with another blockbuster event in the form of Battleground at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts yesterday. Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker’s feud reached new heights as the two fierce rivals fought for the NXT Championship. Wes Lee, Joe Gacy and Tyler Bate took part in a triple-threat fight to determine the NXT North American Champion. The NXT Tag Team titles were also put on the line as Wolfgang and Mark Coffey defended their championships against The Creed Brothers. In the women’s segment, WWE fans found a brand-new NXT champion on the Battleground. Lara Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton faced off to claim the vacant title.

Joe Gacy vs Tyler Bate vs Wes Lee

Joe Gacy, Tyler Bate and Wes Lee took part in the opening fight of the Battleground to decide the fate of the NXT American Championship. The triple threat fight was entertaining and succeeded in enthralling the viewers. Lee delivered a Cardiac Kick to win and retain the title.

Noam Dar vs Dragon Lee

Noam Dar defended his NXT Heritage Cup title on the Battleground against Dragon Lee. The two fighters did display a commendable fight but their clash somehow failed to grab the attention of the spectators. Dar came up with a Nova Roller on Lee to defend the title.

Ilja Dragunov vs Dijak

Ilja Dragunov and Dijak faced off in a Last Man Standing match at the NXT Battleground yesterday. Dijak appeared to be as the better of the two fighters but in the end he failed to carry forward the momentum. Dragunov hit a big diving forearm to the back of Dijak’s head to clinch a win.

Gallus vs The Creed Brothers

Brutus Creed and Julius Creed of the Creed Brothers vied for the NXT Tag Team Championships against title holders Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of the Gallus. The Creed Brothers showcased a top-class performance but Ivy Nile’s interference, eventually, thwarted Brutus and Julius from claiming the title. Nile’s intervention allowed Gallus to hit Julius with a Gallus Gate for the pin to win.

Tiffany Stratton vs Lyra Valkyria

Despite having an injury, Lyra Valkyria put up a brave fight against Tiffany Stratton in the NXT Women’s Championship yesterday. Stratton hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the pin to clinch the vacant NXT Women’s Title.

Carmelo Hayes vs Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker’s fighting skills have been unquestionable but he could not prove the doubting Thomases wrong during the NXT Championship bout against Carmelo Hayes. Melo pulled off a Nothing But Net to retain the championship.