WWE NXT Results: Baron Corbin's Shocking Return Mars Carmelo Hayes' NXT Title Celebration

Following the completion of an action-packed NXT Battleground, WWE NXT came up with an enthralling episode this week. Carmelo Hayes was out there at the WWE Performance Center last night following his stunning title defence against Bron Breakker. Melo took on Noam Dar in a NXT Title last night. Following the championship fight, WWE universe experienced a shocking return of Baron Corbin. Wes Lee and Tyler Bate, on the other hand, were up against The Dyad on the latest episode of WWE NXT. In the women’s segment, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne fought inside a Weaponized Steel Cage yesterday. Cora Jade and Ivy Nile faced each other on the latest episode of WWE NXT. Tiffany Stratton also came out last night to celebrate her NXT Women’s Championship win.

Gigi Dolin vs Jacy Jayne

This week’s WWE NXT kicked off with a fight between two former friends- Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The two competitors were involved in a terrific battle but it was Dolin who eventually emerged victorious. This was certainly a good clash to start the episode with and the two fighters have never been involved in such an enticing battle against each other in recent times. Dolin came up with a chokeslam to earn her victory.

Wes Lee and Tyler Bate vs The Dyad

The Dyad’s Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid faced the tag team of NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Tyler Bate. Lee and his partner looked in fine form throughout the whole battle and they did not face much trouble in clinching a win. Bate slammed Reid with a Tyler Driver 97 for the pin to win.

Joe Coffey vs Channing “Stacks" Lorenzo

Despite not having Gallus on his side, Joe Coffey managed to get the better of Channing “Stacks" Lorenzo yesterday. Both fighters looked impressive and Joe, quite surprisingly, secured a much-needed win against Lorenzo. Joe produced All the Best for the Bells to ensure his win.

Cora Jade vs Ivy Nile

Following their altercation in the locker room, Cora Jade and Ivy Nile were involved in a fight on this week’s WWE NXT. Jade looked quite promising throughout her bout but she required some external help to defeat Nile. Jade, thanks to Ava’s distraction, delivered an impact DDT to conquer the fight.

Carmelo Hayes vs Noam Dar

NXT champion Carmelo Hayes and NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar were involved in the main event of the night. Dar came up with a power-packed show but it was not adequate enough to win the NXT Championship. Melo pulled off a Nothing But Net leg drop to win and retain the title. But Melo’s post-fight celebration did not last long after he was attacked by free agent Baron Corbin. Melo was attacked by Corbin from behind and NXT champion had to endure an End of Days.