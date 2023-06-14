WWE NXT Results June 14: Seth Rollins Accepts Bron Breakker Challenge For World Heavyweight Championship

In this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the gold brand offered some enthralling fights. In the opening bout, Mustafa Ali paired up with the NXT North American champion Wes Lee and Tyler Bate in order to test Schism’s determination. Joe Gacy was given one final opportunity to prove his worth. Ilja Dragunov took on a fired-up Baron Corbin while Bron Breakker kept a tight eye on the situation. Breakker also did not forget to promise a follow-up to his challenge to WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins.

Thea Hail, the current No. 1 contender for the NXT women’s championship, encountered her toughest challenge as she contested against Cora Jade. Let’s take a look at the WWE NXT results of June 13:

Schism vs Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali: The standout of the game was Mustafa Ali, who performed as if he had not had a true opportunity in a long time. He won his second NXT match and appeared to be almost unbeatable. Despite how difficult it might be to get past the gimmick, Schism put on a strong performance in the ring. Reid and Rip Fowler made excellent efforts, while Gacy gained some respect with a close loss.

Seth Rollins accepts Bron Breakkers’ challenge’: After Bron Breakker came, Ilja Dragunov attempted to dash towards the ring, but officials restrained him. Seth Rollins interrupted and accepted the bout for his World Heavyweight Championship the next week in NXT.

Cora Jade vs Thea Hail: Cora Jade attempted to harm Thea Hail with her famous kendo stick, but only to be stopped by the officials. A distracted Jade was then tossed into the steel steps by Dana Brooke. Hail then landed in a position to lock in a Kimura Lock and eventually forced a submission.

Oro Mensah (on behalf of Noam Dar) vs Nathan Frazer (Heritage Cup): Noam Dar claimed he had been attacked by Nathan Frazer backstage and that’s why Oro Mensah needed to step in on his behalf. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon eliminated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson following a sloppier performance from Meta-Four. Ultimately, Frazer became the new NXT Heritage Cup champion after sealing the deal with a Phoenix Splash.

Dabba-Kato vs Axiom and SCRYPTS: Axiom and SCRYPTS appeared to work well as a team. They eliminated Dabba-Kato with every strike they could score. SCRYPTS performed a diving moonsault and then applied Axiom’s Golden Ratio to clinch the victor.

Edris Enofe vs Malik Blade: Malik Blade and Edris Enofé engaged in a fight to solidify their bond as a tag team. Blade used a small package to steal the pinfall victory. Enofé and Blade, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger will square off in a triple-threat matchup the following week, with the winners going on to face Gallus.