WWE NXT Results, 9 May: Gallus Defend NXT Tag Team Titles, Women's Championship Tournament Gets Rolling

Many top-rated stars were featured in the latest episode of NXT following the completion of this year’s WWE Draft.

This week’s segment focused on finding a new NXT Women’s Champion. The championship was vacated after Indi Hartwell earned a call-up to Monday Night Raw. Two quarterfinal matches for the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament took place last night.

The NXT Tag Team Championship was also put on the line. Gallus defended the NXT Tag Team Championships against The Dyad on Tuesday. This week’s WWE NXT marked the return of Nathan Frazer’s talk show Hard-Hitting Home Truths. Eddy Thorpe also scripted his return to televised action for the first time since April 11.

This week’s WWE NXT kicked off with NXT Women’s Championship Tournament fight between Tiffany Stratton and Gigi Dolin.

Tiffany Stratton vs Gigi Dolin

In the first fight of the night, Tiffany Stratton took on Gigi Dolin. The opening fight was entertaining and it did a perfect job to set the mood. Dolin came up with a brilliant performance but unfortunately, it was not enough to clinch a win. Stratton delivered the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to earn a victory.

Gallus vs The Dyad

The Dyad’s Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid featured in an NXT Tag Team Championship battle against Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of the Gallus. Wolfgang and Coffey, thanks to Ivy Nile’s intervention, slammed Gallus Gate to get a win.

Duke Hudson vs Javier Bernal

Duke Hudson exhibited a power-packed performance to get the better of Javier Bernal. Duke produced a solid Razor’s Edge to get a pin for the win.

Eddy Thorpe vs Damon Kemp

Eddy Thorpe scripted a memorable return to in-ring fight by defeating Damon Kemp. Thorpe pulled off a jumping elbow drop in the middle of the ring to emerge victorious.

Dijak vs Ilja Dragunov

Dijak decided to pick up a steel chair once he realised that he was losing control of the fight against Ilja Dragunov. The bout went in favour of Dragunov, thanks to Dijak’s disqualification.

Tyler Bate vs Charlie Dempsey

Joe Gacy’s interference helped Charlie Dempsey in beating Tyler Bate. Gacy hit a cheap shot to Bate and Dempsey made full use of the distraction to attack his opponent with a Dragon suplex to claim the victory.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs Hank Walker and Tank Ledge

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger kicked off the fight with full vigour but failed to carry forward the momentum. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen produced their tag team finisher to earn a magnificent win.

Kiana James vs Lyra Valkyria

Kiana James took on Lyra Valkyria in the second bout of last night’s NXT Women’s Tournament. This was another fight in which the better performer had to concede a defeat. Valkyria thrashed James by pinfall to enter the semi-finals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament.

Bron Breakker vs Trick Williams

The main event of the night lined up Bron Breakker against Trick Williams. The clash might have been short but it was not bereft of excitement. Breakker eventually defeated Williams by a submission.

