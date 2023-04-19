WWE NXT Results: Wes Lee Defends North American Title

The week’s WWE NXT was the last episode ahead of the much-awaited NXT Spring Breakin’ slated to be televised on April 25. WWE fans got to witness two title matches on the latest episode.

Gallus defended the NXT Tag Team Championships in a triple threat fight against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad.

The NXT North American Championship was also put on the line last night.

Wes Lee defended the title against Charlie Dempsey while Carmelo Hayes, on the other hand, had a face-off with Grayson Waller on this week’s “The Grayson Waller Effect".

Waller will have a shot at the NXT Championship against Hayes in the main event of the Spring Breakin’. In the women’s segment, Roxanne Perez made a return to the ring last night after losing her NXT Women’s Championship.

The Creed Brothers vs The Dyad vs Gallus

This week’s WWE NXT kicked off with a Triple Threat fight for the NXT Tag Team Titles between The Creed Brothers, The Dyad and Gallus. WWE fans did not get a new champion thanks to an injury suffered by Ivy Nile during the clash. Wolfgang and Mark Coffey produced elevated single-leg dropkick combo to earn the win.

Noam Dar vs Myles Borne

The match between Noam Dar and Myles Borne might have been quite a riveting one but the Israeli-Scottish professional wrestler did not face much trouble in emerging victorious. Dar hit a Nova Roller to secure his victory last night.

Roxanne Perez vs Zoey Stark

This was another sensational fight, offering some enticing duels. Despite a stellar performance, Zoey Stark had to suffer a defeat yesterday. Roxanne Perez came up with a Pop Rox to beat Stark.

Cora Jade vs Gigi Dolin

The fight between Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin failed to catch the attention of viewers as it lacked competitiveness. Jade downed Dolin with her DDT to clinch a pin for the win.

Apollo Crews vs Dijak

Apollo Crews pulled off a terrific fight last night but it eventually proved to be simply futile against Dijak. Crews had to endure a Feast Your Eyes as Dijak clinched a sublime victory.

Wes Lee vs Charlie Dempsey

Charlie Dempsey started attacking Wes Lee right from the word go. With Dempsey gaining an upper hand in the early phase, Lee had to script a remarkable comeback and the NXT North American Champion did exactly that. Lee retained the championship after defeating Dempsey with a power-packed Cardiac Kick.

Read all the Latest Sports News