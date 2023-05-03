WWE NXT Results: Wes Lee Defends The NXT North American Title

Newly drafted wrestlers - Katana Chance and Kayden Carter - had a crack at the Women’s Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. After the conclusion of Spring Breakin’ show and this year’s WWE Draft, spectators witnessed the first edition of the NXT on Tuesday. Many wrestlers, following the WWE Draft 2023, bade farewell to NXT on this week’s segment. JD McDonagh, ahead of his new stint at RAW, issued an open challenge last night. Dragon Lee, eventually, responded to JD’s challenge. The NXT North American Championship was also put on the line and Wes Lee defended his title against Drew Gulak. WWE fans got a chance to see Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell on this week’s NXT. But Hartwell did not take part in a battle. She was out there to relinquish her title. It was announced that the next champion will be crowned at the NXT Battleground.

Wes Lee vs Drew Gulak

Advertisement

This week’s NXT kicked off with a championship fight between Wes Lee and Drew Gulak. The match was short but it did serve the purpose. Wes Lee did not face much trouble in retaining the NXT North American Championship.

Gigi Dolin vs Jacy Jayne

Jace Jayne started attacking Gigi Dolin right from the word go. Jayne took full advantage of Dolin‘s absentmindedness to secure a win on Tuesday. Jayne delivered a big spinning kick to secure her victory.

Axiom vs Scrypts

It seemed that Scrypts was well-prepared for his last night’s bout but Axiom proved to be quite a tough opponent. The fight was electrifying and both participants looked terrific. Axiom, eventually, emerged victorious, thanks to his well-timed Golden Ratio.

Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh

This was another clash in which arguably the better fighter had to face defeat. Dragon Lee came up with a top-notch performance but it eventually proved to be inadequate to get the better of JD McDonagh. JD produced The Devil Inside for the pin to win.

Joe Coffey vs Joe Gacy

Advertisement

Joe Gacy defeated Joe Coffey yesterday to earn The Dyad an NXT Tag Team Championships match.

Tatum Paxley vs Dani Palmer

Dani Palmer came up with a scintillating fight during her bout against Tatum Paxley on this week’s episode of NXT. Palmer produced a big frog splash to down Tatum Paxley.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

New SmackDown stars- Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre- defended their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships in the main event of the night. Fyre hit Katan Chance with a Gory Bomb-Russian leg sweep combination allowing Dawn to go for the pin to record a win.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here