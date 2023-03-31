WWE is all set to air its Stand & Deliver event on Saturday. The annual premium live event will whet the appetite of wrestling fans in the run to WrestleMania. WWE is expecting that fans will fill their WrestleMania weekend with a lot of wrestling as the NXT event is scheduled mere hours before night one of WrestleMania begins.

NXT Roadblock was terrific as far as high-octane action is concerned. Therefore, there are high expectations for Stand & Deliver as well. NXT Stand & Deliver will feature a packed match card which includes the blockbuster bout between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. NXT’s greatest prize will be on the line when Breakker takes on Hayes. Although Breakker is a formidable wrestler, Hayes might well be his biggest challenge yet.

Breakker has slayed the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Grayson Waller, Dolph Ziggler, and most recently, Jinder Mahal. It will be interesting to see how the second-generation Superstar fares against Hayes.

Here is everything you need to know about WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023:

Match Card

Bron Breakker (c) vs Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship

Grayson Waller vs Johnny Gargano in an Unsanctioned Match

Roxanne Perez (c) vs Gigi Dolin vs Lyra Valkyria vs Tiffany Stratton vs Zoey Stark vs Indi Hartwell in a Ladder Match for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Wes Lee (c) vs Dragon Lee vs Ilja Dragunov vs JD McDonagh vs Axiom for the North American Championship

Mark Coffey & Wolfgang (c) vs Brutus & Julius Creed vs Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo & Tony D’Angelo in an NXT Tag Team Championship match.

Fallon Henley & Kiana James (c) vs Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Chase U & Tyler Bate vs Schism

Match Details

When is the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023?

The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 will take place on April 1.

Where will the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 take place?

The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

What time will the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 begin?

The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 will begin at 10:30 pm IST on April 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023?

The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023?

The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

