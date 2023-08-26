WWE Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk on SmackDown

WWE was hit by tragic news on this Friday, August 25 of the sudden passing away of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. The WWE Universe was taken aback by the demise of their beloved superstar who was written off the television. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque informed the fans about the tragic news through his social media. WWE lost two legends this week as Terry Funk, a WWE Hall of Famer passed away on Wednesday, August 23 at the age of 79. So, on this episode of SmackDown, the company paid tribute to both the Wrestling legends.

The Show opened up with the whole roster standing on the entrance stage in silence as Michael Cole, WWE’s commentator addressed the news. This was then followed by a moment of silence and the 10-bell salute which is a wrestling tradition that is performed for the in-ring performers who pass away. The company then ran a video package that paid tribute to Bray Wyatt or the real-life Windham Rotunda. The package showed the great moments from Wyatt’s in-ring career and also highlighted his personal life with pictures of him with his daughter.

Advertisement

Fans were in tears hearing the news of the demise of their beloved wrestlers. People came in with placards of “We Will Miss You Bray" and “Thank You Bray". The whole arena was glowing with people flashing their phone flashlight signifying “Fireflies" which Bray often used to talk about in his promos. When the 10-bell salute was over, the crowd started singing the ‘Eater of the Worlds’ theme song remembering the young legend on his demise. Braun Strowman and Erik Rowan, Wyatt’s former faction members were seen in tears as they stood behind Wyatt’s iconic rocking chair which was kept in front of the entrance stage to symbolize him.