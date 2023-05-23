WWE RAW Results, 24 May: Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar Come Face To Face, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Feature In Main Event

This week’s edition of the Monday Night RAW was the last live stop ahead of the WWE Night of Champions. Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, much to the delight of the WWE fans, appeared on the latest episode of the RAW. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had to find a partner for their last night’s clash against the Imperium. Zayn and Owens are scheduled to take part in a Tag Team Championship fight against The Bloodline at the WWE Night of Champions.

Seth Rollins also made an appearance yesterday ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship against AJ Styles. In the women’s segment, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus signed for their much-talked-about WWE Night of Champions fight. Zoey Stark and Candice LeRae also faced off yesterday. The latest episode of WWE RAW kicked off with a fight between Ricochet and Bronson Reed.

Advertisement

Ricochet vs Bronson Reed

Ricochet and Bronson Reed exhibited some stunning skills to enthrall WWE fans in the opening encounter of the night. Ricochet put up an astonishing fight but it eventually proved to be inconsequential. Reed delivered a Tsunami Splash to emerge victorious on the Monday Night RAW.

Zoey Stark vs Candice LeRae

Zoey Stark delivered a power-packed show last night to defeat her opponent Candice LeRae. Stark made full use of an unplanned distraction from Nikki Cross to gain an upper hand. Stark delivered a Z360 for the pin to win.

Alpha Academy vs The Viking Raiders

Alpha Academy’s Otis and Chad Gable faced The Viking Raiders comprising Erik and Ivar on Monday Night RAW. Alpha Academy succeeded in claiming a win yesterday but they needed external help to emerge victorious. A distraction from Dupri allowed Gable to hit O’Connor Roll and bridge to earn a victory.

Finn Balor vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Advertisement

The fight between Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura involved some big names (not to forget Damien Priest’s ringside presence) but the clash failed to live up to expectations. Balor pulled off the Coup De Grace to get the better of his Japanese opponent on Monday Night RAW.

Raquel Rodriguez vs Sonya Deville

In her latest encounter, Raquel Rodriguez was up against Sonya Deville yesterday. Rodriguez had a smooth outing after she produced a Tejana Bomb to secure her win.

Dominik Mysterio vs Apollo Crews

Advertisement

Dominik Mysterio might not have been impressive yesterday but he did manage to thrash Apollo Crews during their fight. Dominik delivered a massive frog splash to beat Crews on Monday Night RAW.

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle vs Imperium

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn featured in the main event of the night along with Matt Riddle. Imperium’s WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci took on the tag team of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle. The WWE universe witnessed a sensational fight in the main event as both sides displayed sheer brilliance yesterday. But it was Owens and his side who had the final laugh. Owens hit a Swanton Bomb on Vinci to earn a pin for the triumph.