WWE Raw Results: Cody Rhodes Takes Down Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio Beats Akira Tozawa

WWE chose the “go-home" episode of Raw on June 26 to promote the upcoming pay-per-view event, Money in the Bank. While establishing a new intercontinental championship match for MITB where Matt Riddle would face Gunther, that build also saw the rivalry between Dominik Mysterio and Cody Rhodes intensify. A video package that summarised the conflict between Mysterio and Rhodes up to this point was screened at the start of the episode with a rousing applause greeting Rhodes’ entrance. As soon as Rhodes arrived at the ringside, he hurled some comments at Dom who tried to flee. The American Nightmare tried to storm into the ring when the son of Rey Mysterio resisted him, cooling down a potential bout. Let’s take a look at the other fights in this week’s episode of WWE Raw:

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Ricochet:

Due to previous tensions between Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura, this match provided the two babyfaces with an outlet for their anger. The King of Strong Style kicked Ricochet into a corner, briefly choked him with his boot, and then landed a jumping knee for a two-count. The Australian Destroyer made an effort to interfere, but the referee removed him. Through the interval and the following segment, the match went on. Ricochet won the match with a well-executed shooting star press after dodging the Kinshasa.

Ronda Rousey vs Raquel Rodriguez:

Raquel Rodriguez, who was accompanied by Liv Morgan, was Ronda Rousey’s opponent in the singles match. Rowdy Ronda had no hesitation in locking up with the powerhouse, and as a result, she was pushed to the ground. Morgan made Shayna Baszler suffer by diving off the steps onto her after she assisted Rousey. In the end, Rousey was successful in stealing the victory through a series of pins.

Dominik Mysterio vs Akira Tozawa:

In another high-voltage battle, Dominik Mysterio was up against his handpicked opponent Akira Tozawa. Right after the bell, Dom took charge, but Tozawa didn’t give up easily. Before Tozawa used a flying shoulder to send Dom out of the ring, he landed a nice hurricane, accompanied by a brilliant wizard. Tozawa attacked his opponent with a suicide dive, but Ripley’s diversion helped Dom recover and score the victory with a frog splash.

Sami Zayn vs Gunther:

The next bout saw Sami Zayn going head-to-head against Gunther. To start things off, Gunther took charge and head-locked Zayn to the ground. Zayn attempted to use the corner exploder suplex, but Gunther was too strong for him. While the referee was distracted, Vince struck Zayn with his crutch, which allowed Gunther to put in the decisive powerbomb.

Finn Balor vs Carmelo Hayes:

Despite this being Finn Balor and Carmelo Hayes’ first real fight together, they quickly developed a strong rapport and put on an entertaining show. Balor served as a strong foundation as Melo executed several stunning high-flying actions. Balor finally secured a clear victory with the Coup de Grace in the match, which saw no interruption.