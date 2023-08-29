WWE RAW Results: Damian Priest Beats Sami Zayn, The New Day Takes on The Viking Raiders

WWE Monday Night Raw action returned to the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee on August 28. It was the final episode of Raw ahead of the Payback Premium Live Event scheduled for this Saturday in Pittsburgh. The show kicked off with Sami Zayn taking on Damian Priest. Tag-team action was also on the cards as The New Day faced the Viking Raiders. The main event of the night was a ‘falls count anywhere’ match between Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark. The latest episode of WWE Raw also paid tribute to former WWE champion Bray Wyatt who died due to a heart attack last week.

HERE ARE THE RESULTS OF ALL THE FIGHTS ON THE LATEST EPISODE OF WWE RAW:

Damian Priest Vs Sami Zayn

The match started with a lot of circling and struggling into the ropes before Priest clobbered Zayn with an elbow. Priest next hit Zayn with the Broken Arrow but it was only suitable for a two-count. Zayn dodged the Razor’s edge and lined him up, but a ringside JD McDonagh tripped him. Priest hit the South of Heaven on Zayn off the distraction for a pinfall victory.

The New Day Vs Viking Raiders

Woods and Erik started the match as the former got backed into the corner with right hands. Xaviers rolled through for a tag to Kofi Kingston who hit Warbeard with a diving crossbody. Woods then gets a tag from Kofi who came in hot with an elbow and kick combo. McIntyre at ringside got agitated and threw chairs in the ring, one of which hit Xavier in the face. Kofi kept fighting alone but was hit with a Ragnarok by the Raiders for a pinfall victory.

Chad Gable Vs Ludwig Kaiser

Starting, Gable threw Kaiser onto the floor before cannonballing him. After some back-and-forth action, Chad hit the rolling belly-to-belly suplexes. Ludwig recovered and hit a California Roll and a Penalty Kick but it wasn’t enough. He then continued with uppercuts before hitting the Chaos Theory but Vinci broke it up, leading to a disqualification win for Chad Gable.

Bronson Reed vs Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa hit Bronson Reed with a Lou Thesz Press. Reed next flattened Ciampa off the turnbuckles with a crossbody slam. Ciampa got under him, hitting the Air Raid Crash for a near fall. After more back-and-forth action, Ciampa connected the Willow Bell but was slow to capitalize. Reed also kicked out of a knee trembler, but Ciampa hit the crucifix driver for a pinfall victory.