WWE RAW Results June 19: Shinsuke Nakamura Stuns Bronson Reed, Trish Stratus Secures MITB Berth; Logan Paul Returns

The latest episode of WWE Raw on June 19 opened with Seth Rollins appearing in his much-awaited Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship in Cleveland, Ohio. This week, Trish Stratus and Raquel Rodriguez battled in a match that served as a qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank contest.

In a Night of Champions rematch, Rhea Ripley battled Natalya while Matt Riddle wrestled against Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. To prepare for his next storyline, Jake Paul also made a return to WWE to get prepared for his upcoming storyline.

WWE RAW Results June 19: Cody Rhodes, Zayn and Owens Tame Judgment Day; Indus Sher Continue Winning Legacy

Let’s take a look at this week’s WWE Raw results:

The Miz vs Tommaso Ciampa:

The show kicked off with Seth Rollins coming out amid a loud cheer of his entrance music when Finn Balor startled the world champion from behind. They got into a fight at the ringside before multiple officials intervened to break them up.

Later, Balor followed Rollins backstage and kept on attacking him. The Miz argued that after being attacked, he was unable to respond to Rollins’ open challenge. Tommaso Ciampa was then called to the scene and immediately punched the A-Lister in the mouth. While Ciampa dominated most of this bout, The Miz was able to come up with just a little offensive. Ciampa ultimately secured the victory with the Fairytale Ending.

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs Katana Chance & Kayden Carter:

In the women’s tag match, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green took on the pair of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Chance was quickly overpowered by the Jersey Devil, who also trapped her for a double-team spot with Green. As Chance and Carter managed to secure the victory in less than three minutes, the brief fight was not enough to showcase any of the participating women’s skills and abilities.

Indus Sher vs Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander: India’s Indus Sher, a team of Veeh Mahaan and Sanga once against lit up the show on WWE Raw. They were up against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for a tag match. Benjamin kneed Sanga while running to push him off the edge.

As a result, he and Alexander were able to double-team Veer. But as soon as Veer got to his feet again, he crushed Benjamin under his feet. Similar to the women’s tag match, this bout also lasted less than three minutes with Indus Sher registering a dominant win.

Matt Riddle vs Ludwig Kaiser:

Kaiser initially had the upper hand and forced Riddle to the corner, where they exchanged punches and chops. After hitting Broton with some powerful slams, Riddle kicked him in the face from the rope. Gunther created a distraction before Kaiser put Riddle outside.

Riddle landed blows before Kaiser nearly fell to the ground. After catching Kaiser with a suplex of his own, the Original Bro defeated Derek by hitting the Bro-Derek.

The Viking Raiders vs Alpha Academy:

Gable and Erik began the match and tags were exchanged before Otis was cornered in the ring. Otis reversed a suplex and then Gable was tagged in. Gable hit a neck breaker and attempted to slam Ivar.

He performed a moonsault on the Vikings before rushing in for a headbutt on Erik. As soon as Valhalla climbed onto the apron, Maxxine suplexed her to the ground. In the end, Erik brought Gable back to the centre of the ring and won the match with a thunderous slam.

Raquel Rodriguez vs Trish Stratus:

The WWE legend was being thrown about the ring by Rodriguez, but Trish was able to respond with an elbow. Raquel pushed Trish into a corner and attempted to use a spear, but Trish dodged.

After failing to pin Raquel, Trish repeatedly kicked her in the head. Raquel changed Trish’s camel clutch into a sidewalk slam by locking her in. Before Trish intervened, Becky Lynch attacked Zoey with Raquel being disqualified.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Bronson Reed:

Early on, Reed had the upper hand, but Nakamura was able to take him out before leaving. Prior to Ricochet stepping onto the apron, Reed accidentally interrupted Shinsuke’s finishing strike by sending Ricochet against the steel steps. Reed secured the takedown and applied the Tsunami to clinch the victory in the end.