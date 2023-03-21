WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns Addresses Cody Rhodes Ahead Of The WrestleMania 39 Fight

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face Royal Rumble 2023 winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Ahead of his WrestleMania bout, Reigns made his much-awaited return to Raw on Monday. The Tribal Chief was featured on the latest episode of WWE Raw to address his encounter with Rhodes.

Austin Theory, on the other hand, took on Montez Ford last night. Theory is slated to take on John Cena in a high-profile United States Championship match at WrestleMania. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair also came out on the latest segment of Raw. Belair teamed up with Asuka to face the tag team of Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.

Monday Night Raw kicked off with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn coming out to the ring. Owens and Zayn reunited during the last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Austin Theory vs Montez Ford

Austin Theory and Montez Ford squared up in the opening encounter of the Monday night Raw. After getting the better of Angelo Dawkins last week, Theory had the tough task of battling his tag-team partner Ford last night. The match between Theory and Ford appeared to be quite a competitive one. WWE United States Champion Theory, ultimately, emerged victorious after producing The ATL for the pin to win.

Mustafa Ali vs Omos

Omos is set to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. Ahead of the match against Brock, Omos was up against Mustafa Ali last night. The big man did not face much trouble in downing Mustafa. Omos came up with a two-handed chokeslam to clinch an easy win.

Johnny Gargano vs Dominik Mysterio

Johnny Gargano had almost secured a win last night with a brilliant superkick but Dominik Mysterio came up with a last-ditch effort to thwart the attack. Dominik pulled off a Frogsplash to script a victory.

Rhea Ripley vs Bayley

The match between Rhea Ripley and Bayley turned out to be a bit slow as it seemingly lacked pace. Ripley scored the win with a power-packed Riptide on Bayley.

Ricochet vs Chad Gable

The fight between Ricochet and Chad Gable was certainly the most entertaining one of the night. Ricochet registered a win with the iconic Shooting Star Press.

Asuka and Bianca Belair vs Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair featured in the final event of the night. The tag team of Asuka and Belair quite comfortably got the better of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on Monday night Raw. Belair hit KOD to score a pin for the victory.

