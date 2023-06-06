WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins Beats Damian Priest to Defend The World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins created history at the Night of Champions after winning the new World Heavyweight Championship. Following his historic triumph, Rollins had to face a new challenger on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Rollins was up against Damian Priest in a title decider at the XL Center in Connecticut. The latest segment of the RAW also produced two Money in the Bank qualifying matches as well. Becky Lynch and Sonya Deville faced in one of the Money in the Bank qualifying fights. Natalya, on the other hand, was up against Zoey Stark in the other Money in the Bank qualifier of the Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes was out there last night as a special guest on Miz TV.

This week’s WWE RAW kicked off with an opening segment featuring Seth Rollins. In the opening segment of the night, Rollins laid out an open challenge after claiming that it has been around two years since a world title has been defended on RAW. Rollins’ response was answered by Damian Priest. The two were involved in a WWE World Heavyweight title bout on Monday Night RAW.

Becky Lynch vs Sonya Deville

Becky Lynch and Sonya Deville featured in the first fight of this week’s episode of RAW. The first Money in the Bank qualifying fight of the night was intriguing and it did manage to entertain WWE fans. Lynch, thanks to her Man-Handle Slam, emerged victorious to qualify for the women’s Money in the Bank fight.

Kevin Owens vs Gunther

The Undisputed WWE tag team champion Kevin Owens and WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther were involved in the second fight of RAW. Gunther appeared to be in sublime form throughout the fixture. Owens did try to secure a comeback at times but his attempts did not turn out to be fruitful. Gunther clinched victory after rolling up Owens in the middle of the ring for the pin.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Following their backstage clash, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler teamed up to take on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on Monday Night RAW. The tag team fight was quite entertaining as both sides deployed offensive tactics. But it was Baszler and Rousey who eventually earned a victory. Baszler came up with a Kirifuda Clutch on Carter to earn a win for her side.

Ricochet vs Shinsuke Nakamura

After qualifying for the Money in the Bank match last week, both Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura squared up in a battle yesterday. Ricochet kicked off the game on a promising note with his top-notch attacking style but Nakamura somehow managed to avoid the barrage of attacks set up by his opponent. But the match, ultimately, produced no result after Bronson Breed attacked both competitors with big splashes.

Zoey Stark vs Natalya

The second Money in the Bank qualifier of the night involved Zoey Stark and Natalya. The initial phase of the clash was dominated by Natalya but she failed to carry forward the momentum. Stark, thanks to some external help, managed to get the better of her opponent yesterday. She came up with the Z360 to record a win.