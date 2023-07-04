WWE Raw Results: Sonya Deville, Chelsea Green Win Women’s Tag Team Turmoil Match; Rhea Ripley Retains Women’s World Title

The latest episode of WWE Raw, on June 3, opened with a recap of what happened at London’s O2 Arena during the annual Money in the Bank (MITB) event a few days back. Following the opening segment, Seth Rollins made a roaring entry to celebrate his victory over Finn Balor in the Pay-per-view event, with the crowd cheering his music. Then came Cody Rhodes, who was about to speak a few lines whenBrock Lesnar intercepted him, only to begin an unnecessary fight outside the ring. Completing the brawl, Rhodes was back inside the ring when Judgment Day entered the venue.

Looking into the in-ring actions, Damian Priest took on Shinsuke Nakamura, Alpha Academy clashed against Viking Raiders and Riddle got rid of Giovanni Vinci. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green showed their dominance in the Women’s Tag Team Turmoil match, while Rhea Ripley retained the Women’s World Title.

Let’s take a look at the results of the fights on the latest WWE Raw:

Damian Priest vs Shinsuke Nakamura:

Nakamura was able to avoid Priest’s initial attack. He then dragged Nakamura outside and threw him into the barricades. Damian received a kick to the head as they returned to the ring. But Nakamura managed to dodge the Razor’s Edge and the South of Heaven before delivering a knee blow from the top of the rope. In the end, Priest hit The South of Heaven to secure the win.

Women’s Tag Team Turmoil match– Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae vs Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green:

After Indi Hartwell and Sonya Deville kicked off the fight, Candice entered the scene, followed by Deville alongside Chelsea Green. With the help of a running knee and a pin on LeRae, Daville and Green were able to defeat their first opponents. Emma made an entry and performed some impressive actions. Deville then used a running knee to pin Nox. Carter carried Green to the top rope but Green fought back and defeated Carter with an Un-pretty-her.

Alpha Academy vs Viking Raiders:

Maxxine Dupri made her WWE in-ring debut in the match which was kicked off by Gable and Erik. Valhalla was hit by a stinger splash from Maxxine before a full-scale brawl broke out in the middle of the ring. Maxxine tried to execute the worm, but Valhalla kicked her in the face. In the end, the Raiders were destroyed by Chad and Otis, while Maxxine got rid of Valhalla with a Sunset Flip.

Women’s Title Match– Rhea Ripley vs Natalya:

Ripley attempted the Sharpshooter, but Natalya was able to drive her to the announcer’s desk. Ripley then managed to grab the bottom rope before Natalya could lock in her with a running power slam. Ripple bounced back with the help of her iconic Riptide towinthebattle.

Riddle vs Giovanni Vinci:

Before the other members of the Imperium took on him, Riddle triumphed swiftly with a rollup. Vinci and Kaiser were defeated by Drew McIntyre. Drew delivered a Claymore to Vinci before Imperium left the scene.