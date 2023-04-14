WWE Rebrands Next Month's King & Queen of the Ring Event

World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) plan of coming up with a new name- King & Queen of the Ring- for the next month’s show seems to have not materialised. With the next premium live pay-per-view event scheduled to take place on May 27 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, WWE had proposed the name last month. It has now been understood that WWE has given a different name- Night of Champions- for the next month’s premium live pay-per-view piece. The official Twitter handle of WWE made the announcement today. “The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions," WWE tweeted.

WWE fans seemed quite excited about the rebranding of next month’s showpiece event.

Appreciating the new name, this person tweeted, “Nice, can’t wait to see this."

Voicing a similar opinion, one Twitter user commented, “Night of Champions was always a better name than Clash of Champions."

Another fan expressed his desire to have all the championships on line at the Night of Champions.

This WWE follower felt that Roman Reigns will be able to continue his incredible run as universal champion next month. “1,000 Days as WWE Universal Champion," the comment read.

Previously, WWE had organised a yearly pay-per-view show, named Night of Champions from 2008 to 2015. There have been multiple speculations regarding the need to rebrand the show. While some suggest that the name ‘King & Queen of the Ring’ seemed a bit fiddly, others felt that WWE right now may not be planning to crown new king and queen this year. Some people even felt that the rebranding seemed quite imminent as Roman Reigns is set to reach 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In 2021, Xavier Woods thrashed Finn Balor to emerge as the new king at the Crown Jewel. Zelina Vega, on the other hand, defeated Piper Niven (then Doudrop) in the very first Queen’s Crown tournament grand final.

Apart from the Night of Champions, WWE fans will get a chance to witness another premium live event in the month of May. The Backlash is all set to make its return in the first week of May.

