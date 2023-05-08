WWE Reveals 12-man Roster World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Die-hard WWE fans are eagerly waiting for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament ever since the major title was announced a few weeks ago. Now WWE has revealed the twelve competitors that will be part of the promotion’s World Heavyweight Championship that will commence this week on Raw and SmackDown.

WWE has announced that Finn Balor, Damian Priest, The Miz, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Shinsuke Nakamura will take part for the red brand. At the same time, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus will be involved on Friday night.

Although the new World Heavyweight Championship will be exclusive to Raw, wrestlers from both brands will compete for the title.

Reportedly, two triple-threat matches will be taking place on each show with the winners of each facing each other later on that night. The same process will be followed on SmackDown later that week to determine the show’s representative. The winners will then wrestle at Night of Champions for the World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

While speaking at the recent WWE Backlash press conference, Triple H had announced that the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament would start on the May 8 episode of Raw.

The new World Heavyweight Championship has generated tremendous buzz as fans are wondering who could become the first champion. The likes of AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio have plenty of experience and could triumph on the Night of Champions.

Triple H had announced the creation of a new championship on the lines of the old WCW heavyweight championship during the April 24 of Raw. Interestingly, Triple H had also taken some shots at Roman Reigns for being an absent champion. It seems the promotion is introducing the World Heavyweight Championship to fill the void created by Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief has made very few appearances as WWE’s top champion.

This championship will provide a new world heavyweight champion who can make more appearances for the promotion.

Roman Reigns will not be a part of the World Heavyweight Championship and will likely defend his own Undisputed WWE Universal Championships at the upcoming premium live event instead.

