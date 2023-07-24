WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Location Revealed, Check Details

The Royal Rumble is one of the most unique match stipulations in professional wrestling and the 2024 edition is reportedly going to be held in Florida. According to a report by PWInsider Elite, WWE Ryal Rumble 2024 will be held in Tropicana Field in St Petersburg.

Tropicana Field, the home of Major League Baseball side Tampa Bay Rays, has a capacity of over 42,000., which might change for a WWE setup.