WWE SmackDown Results: LA Knight and Zelina Vega Qualify For Money in The Bank 2023

The latest edition of the WWE SmackDown was a landmark one as it marked Roman Reigns’ 1000 days as the Universal Champion. Apart from Reigns’ much-talked-about celebration, this week’s episode of SmackDown comprised all the fallout from the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

WWE fans also treated to two Money in the Bank Qualifying matches.

Montez Ford and LA Knight fought in one Money in the Bank qualifier. Zelina Vega, on the other hand, was up against Lacey Evans in the second Money in the Bank qualifying fight.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC took on the Hit Row on this week’s SmackDown. The show got underway with a six-man tag team fight.

Brawling Brutes vs Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly

Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince teamed up with United States Champion Austin Theory to feature in the opening fight of the night. They were up against the Brawling Brutes’ Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland. The organisers made good use of the opening slot by engaging six efficient fighters in an action-packed first encounter of the night.

It was Theory, who ultimately scored the win for his side. Pretty Deadly smacked Holland from the back and then deliver Spilt Milk to allow Theory to cover for the pin.

The OC vs Hit Row

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC came out last night along with AJ Styles to face the Hit Row’s Ashante Thee Adonis and Top Dolla. The Hit Row kicked off the clash on a promising note but they failed to carry forward the momentum. The Magic Killer forced the Hit Row to concede a defeat on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Zelina Vega vs Lacey Evans

The Money in the Bank Qualifying Match between Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans turned out to be quite an enthralling fight. Vega put up a commendable show to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Montez Ford vs LA Knight

In the second Money in the Bank Qualifying encounter of the night, Montez Ford faced LA Knight. The second qualifier, just like the first one, did well enough to captivate the WWE fans. Knight, thanks to his sheer athleticism and top-notch fighting skills, got the better of his opponent on SmackDown.