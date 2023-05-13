WWE SmackDown Results, 12 May: Focus on Return of Roman Reigns, AJ Styles Records Memorable Victory

This week’s SmackDown featured the much-talked-about return of Roman Reigns. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion made his highly anticipated first appearance last night since the post-WrestleMania segment of the RAW.

The latest episode of SmackDown comprised two triple-threat fights in the first round of the World Heavyweight championship tournament. The winners of these two fights were scheduled to meet each other in the main event of SmackDown to decide Seth Rollins’ opponent for the new title at the Night of Champions.

In the women’s segment, the Tag Team Championship was put on the line yesterday. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defended the title against Bayley and Dakota Kai.

This week’s SmackDown kicked off with a triple-threat fight between Edge, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio.

Edge vs AJ Styles vs Rey Mysterio

Edge, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio featured in the first bout of the night at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. WWE fans could not have asked for a better and more dramatic start to the latest segment of SmackDown.

Edge, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio- arguably the three best competitors of this generation- produced a classic fight on Friday. Following a sensational clash, AJ Styles came up with a Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win and qualify for the semi-finals.

Bobby Lashley vs Sheamus vs Austin Theory

The second triple-threat fight of the night featured Bobby Lashley, Sheamus and Austin Theory. This was another riveting battle which succeeded in catching the attention of the spectators. Lashley, ultimately, earned a sensational win to advance to the semi-finals.

Cameron Grimes vs Baron Corbin

This was a short battle and Cameron Grimes clinched a convincing win in his debut fight. Grimes pulled off a Cave-In for a quick pin to earn a resounding victory.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL’s Bayley and Dakota Kai vied for the Women’s Tag Team Championship yesterday. But they failed to prevent their free fall which allowed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in retaining their title.

Bobby Lashley vs AJ Styles

AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley squared up against each other in the main event of the night. Lashley did produce a tough fight, but it proved to be inadequate to see off The Phenomenal One. After enduring a gruesome physical battle, AJ Styles managed to sail through. He delivered a Phenomenal Forearm to claim a pin for the victory. The much-needed triumph helped AJ Styles in securing his berth in the World Heavyweight Championship bout against Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions.