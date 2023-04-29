WWE SmackDown Results, 28 April: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Retain The Undisputed Tag Team Championship

This week’s SmackDown, headlined by the WWE Draft 2023, promised to be one of the most enthralling episodes in recent times.

The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship was put on the line during the latest show of SmackDown. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defended the championship against The Usos in the riveting main event which took place at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Zayn and Owens had defeated The Usos to clinch the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. With Roman Reigns rooting for last night’s challengers, The Usos had a lot to prove indeed.

The Street Profits also came out last night to face the Ricochet, Braun Strowman and The LWO.

In the women’s section, WWE fans got to witness the ongoing rivalry between Zelina Vega and Sonya Deville on this week’s SmackDown. Zelina and Sonya fought each other one-on-one yesterday. Zelina is scheduled to vie for the ‘SmackDown’ Women’s Championship at Backlash.

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with a fight between Butch and LA Knight.

Butch vs LA Knight

La Knight and Butch were involved in the opening fight of the night. Knight scored a sensational win against Butch. WWE fans could not have asked for a better start as their favourite superstar knocked off Butch to secure a comprehensive victory.

The Street Profits vs Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs The LWO

The Street Profits featured in an electrifying triple threat match on Friday night SmackDown. Ricochet and Braun Strowman teamed up to face The Street Profits- Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins- and The LWO’s Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

Dawkins produced a sensational performance to get the better of his opponents. Ford came up with a spine buster and Frogsplash combo to earn a win for his team.

Zelina Vega vs Sonya Deville

Zelina Vega scored a much-needed triumph last night ahead of her championship bout against Rhea Ripley at Backlash on May 6. She countered a Riptide with a DDT and the move paid off. Zelina rolled up Sonya Deville for the pin to win.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs The Usos

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came out first to face The Usos- Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The Usos had dedicated the fight to Roman Reigns. But the Uso brothers could not end up on the winning side yesterday. The championship fight was indeed competitive and exciting but Owens and Zayn seemed absolutely unstoppable. Sami delivered a Helluva Kick to Jimmy for the pin to win.

