WWE SmackDown Results: Edge Beats Sheamus Amid Retirement Rumours

WWE Friday Night SmackDown on August 18 took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. WWE Hall of Famer, Edge returned to his hometown to celebrate his 25th anniversary with the organisation. He later squared off against the Celtic Warrior, Sheamus in what became a match to remember. The show featured plenty of action that saw LA Knight take on Austin Theory for a shot at the United States Championship. Next up, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair combined to take on Damage CTRL in tag-team action. The Street Profits also had a brilliant night and judging by their performance the duo is likely going to be a problem for a lot of wrestlers on SmackDown. Special counsel to the Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman also provided an update on The Bloodline before the finale between friends and training partners, Edge and Sheamus.

THESE ARE THE RESULTS OF ALL THE FIGHTS ON THE LATEST EPISODE OF WWE SMACKDOWN:

Advertisement

LA Knight vs Austin Theory

LA Knight was distracted by the Miz, ruining his opportunity of becoming the number-one contender for the United States Championship. Austin Theory rolled up Knight off the distraction to secure a cheap pinfall victory against him.

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair vs Damage CTRL

In a good lengthy match, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair curbed the momentum of Damage CTRL. Charlotte recovered from what looked like a broken nose and ankle injury to deliver a big boot to Bayley. The kick sent her into Belair who hit her with the Kiss of Death to seal the win. Bayley and Iyo Sky avenged their loss by attacking Charlotte later, damaging her ankle further.

The Street Profits vs The OC

In the clash between the Street Profits and the OC, Angelo Dawkins tried to finish off the match early by setting up for the Magic Killer but got countered. However, the Street Profits managed to combine with a Sky High/neck breaker move on Karl Anderson, winning the match by pinfall.