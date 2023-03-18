WWE SmackDown Results: Gunther Set To Defend His Title Against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania

WWE fans witnessed the enticing rivalry between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in the latest episode of SmackDown. The two friend-turned-enemies squared up last night to book a spot in a clash against the Intercontinental champion Gunther at WrestleMania 39.

Sami Zayn, on the other hand, confronted Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso on Friday Night’s SmackDown. It was also their first face-to-face appearance since Jey brutally attacked Sami on WWE Raw earlier this month.

2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes also featured on the latest show of SmackDown. The American Nightmare kicked off last night’s SmackDown segment after he appeared as a mediator between Sami and Kevin Owens. The episode also focused on the build-up to the much-awaited WrestleMania 39.

Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega vs Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

In the first bout, the Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley took on Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega. Legado Del Fantasma did produce a sublime show in the first match of the night but it was certainly not enough to emerge victorious. Ripley came up with a Riptide on Vega to win the Mixed Tag Team match.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs Tegan Nox and Emma

The second fight of SmackDown seemed similar in nature. Tegan Nox and Emma exhibited a solid performance but Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez seemed to have all their weapons ready to deal with the opposition. Liv pulled off an Ob-Livion to Emma to win the game and advance to WrestleMania.

Xavier Woods vs LA Knight

LA Knight and New Day’s thrilling rivalry reached new heights. Xavier Woods and LA Knight faced off in a thrilling encounter. Woods caught Knight with BackWoods to record a victory.

Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus

The main event of Friday night’s SmackDown featured Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The two former friends fought in a high-profile WWE Intercontinental Title No.1 Contenders Match. The much-talked-about encounter ended with Sheamus and McIntyre fighting to a double count out. It was later understood that Gunther will be defending his title against both Sheamus and McIntyre in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania.

