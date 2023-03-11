WWE SmackDown Results: Jey Uso Explains Why He Attacked Sami Zayn; Charlotte Flair Claims Victory

The latest edition of the WWE SmackDown focused on the buildup to the WrestleMania 39. LA Knight, Sheamus, Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross were involved in a Fatal 5-Way encounter to decide the Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER’s opponent at the upcoming edition of the much-awaited WrestleMania. WWE fans were left totally shell-shocked after Jey Uso took on Sami Zayn during this week’s RAW. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey- came out in the latest episode of SmackDown to deliver a speech. The Viking Raiders, on the other hand, faced Braun Strowman and Ricochet last night. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair also featured in the latest segment of the WWE SmackDown. Flair was up against Shotzi Blackheart last night. This week’s WWE SmackDown kicked off with a recap of the much-talked-about bout between Sami Zayn and The Usos.

Xavier Woods vs LA Knight vs Karrion Kross vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown started with a Fatal 5-Way match between Xavier Woods, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Xavier Woods started attacking LA Knight right from the word go. Woods was soon left baffled as the remaining four participants teamed up. The match proved to be quite an enthralling one and did well to unleash a rivalry ahead of the WrestleMania. Drew and Sheamus eventually won by pinfall. While Drew came up with a Claymore on Knight, Sheamus pulled off a venomous Brogue Kick on Woods. Sheamus and Drew were seen arguing following the clash to close the segment.

The Judgment Day vs Legado del Fantasma

The Judgement Day- Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor- took on Legado del Fantasma’s Crus del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Santos Escobar in the second match of the WWE SmackDown. Judgement Day kicked off the game on a promising note and did not face much trouble in emerging victorious. Priest delivered a kick to Del Toro’s head and Dominik made full use of the situation by pinning him to secure a win.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs The Viking Raiders

WWE fans once again witnessed the tussle between The Viking Raiders- Erik and Ivar- and Braun Strowman and Ricochet as the two bitter rivals squared up last night. Ivar went to the top for a flying splash to Ricochet. The move paid off as the Viking Raiders got the pin to clinch a victory.

Charlotte Flair vs Shotzi Blackheart

While SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair dominated the first half of the match, Shotzi Blackheart did offer a comeback in the next segment of the bout. However, Shotzi’s fightback proved to be futile ultimately. Flair won by submission with a Figure Eight.

