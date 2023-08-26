WWE SmackDown Results: LA Knight Gets One Up Against Finn Balor, IYO Sky Defends Her Title

WWE action returned to Friday Night SmackDown on August 25 emanating from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville Kentucky. The show featured the latest build to WWE’s upcoming pay-per-view Payback scheduled to take place on September 2 in Pittsburg. The entire WWE universe was shocked by the news of the passing of Bray Wyatt at the age of 36. After honouring the life and legacy of the former WWE champion the show featured one-on-one wrestling action between Grayson Waller and Rey Mysterio. A title defence was also on the cards as Iyo Sky defended her Women’s Championship title against Zelina Vega. For some tag-team action, the fans witnessed Brawling Brites take on the Street Profits. The main event of SmackDown saw Finn Balor compete against LA Knight.

THESE ARE THE RESULTS OF ALL THE FIGHTS ON THE LATEST EPISODE OF WWE SMACKDOWN:

Rey Mysterio vs Grayson Waller

The match started with back-and-forth submission holds before Waller hit Mysterio with a shoulder tackle. Mysterio fired back with a hurricanrana and then followed with a second to send Waller into the ropes. While attempting to hit the 619, Waller evaded but got caught in another hurricanrana. Later in the match, Waller was distracted by Escobar. He then entered the ring where Mysterio was already waiting for him, hitting the 619. He then finished off Waller with a splash and secured a pinfall victory.

WWE Women’s Championship - Iyo Sky vs Zelina Vega

Sky sent Vega into the middle rope before firing a series of stomps followed by a body slam. Vega fired back with a boot to Sky’s head. Towards the end, Vega hit Sky with a powerbomb but failed to pin her as Sky rolled outside the ring. Vega followed her ringside before being driven into steel steps. Sky then got back inside the ring to deliver a pair of double-running knees. She picked up a pinfall victory after hitting Vega with Over The Moonsault

The Street Profits vs The Brawling Brutes

Both teams wasted no time as they went after each other at the ring of the bell. The match started with Butch delivering a chop to Ford at ringside as Dawkins sent Holland into the steel steps. The Profits try to wear down Butch before hitting him with a double flapjack. He replied with a moonsault. The match is interrupted by Bobby Lashley who pushed Butch down off the top rope and hit him with a spear. This enabled Ford and Dawkins to deliver the Revelation through the table and win the match.