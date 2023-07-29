WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Enjoys Last Laugh Over Jey Uso Before SummerSlam, Santos Escobar to Challenge Austin Theory

WWE fans witnessed a new chapter in the ongoing rivalry between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns on this week’s episode of the SmackDown which took place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Jey and Reigns are scheduled to face each other in a ‘Tribal Combat’ fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the next month’s SummerSlam. Jey was in action last night in a battle against Grayson Waller. In the women’s segment, WWE Tag Team Champions Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green fought against the partnership of Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with a video recapitulating the fight between Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and The Usos at the Money In The Bank.

Rey Mysterio vs Santos Escobar

In the opening encounter of the night, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar lined up against each other in a United States Championship Invitational Final. The United States Championship Invitational came to an end, albeit in a pretty heart-breaking manner. Rey Mysterio’s apparent injury resulted in a referee stoppage which offered Escobar a surprising win. Escobar will now challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

LA Knight vs Ashante Thee Adonis

Ashante Thee Adonis started the fight with a cheap shot. Adonis dominated the first half of the fight, but he failed to carry forward the momentum. LA Knight scripted a promising comeback having finished his opponent off with BFT for the pin to emerge victorious.

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair vs Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Despite not having a good chemistry, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair somehow managed to defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green on the latest episode of the SmackDown. Flair hit a big boot on Green to knock her onto the floor, allowing her to cover the defending champion for a pin to win.

Karl Anderson vs Karrion Kross

The fight between Karl Anderson and Karrion Kross may have been short but it did manage to turn out to be quite comprehensive. Kross did not have much trouble in claiming a victory yesterday. He came up with a Final Prayer for the pin to win.