WWE Star Sara Lee's Death Ruled Suicide: Tragic Details Emerge

Professional wrestler Sara Lee’s death has been officially ruled a suicide by medical examiners. Lee, who was best known for winning the 2015 WWE “Tough Enough" competition, was found to have ingested a lethal combination of drugs and alcohol.

The 30-year-old wrestler passed away on October 5 at her home in In San Antonio, Texas. Following her death, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Lee had consumed amphetamines, doxylamine, and alcohol, which ultimately resulted in her death.

Lee, originally from Hope, Michigan, gained national attention after winning the WWE “Tough Enough" reality television series, earning a one-year contract worth $250,000 with the company. In the wake of her passing, the WWE issued a statement expressing their condolences to Lee’s family, friends, and fans, and hailed her as “an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world."

According to authorities, Sara had suffered from bruises and abrasions on her body and head at the time of her death, leading them to believe that her injuries may have been the result of one or more falls while she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The news of the wrestler’s tragic passing at the young age of 30 has sent shockwaves through the wrestling community.

Following the heartbreaking passing of his wife, Blake shared a heartfelt message on Instagram expressing his deep love and admiration for her. He began by reminiscing about the first time he saw her and how she struck him as an angel on earth. He described her as being not only stunningly beautiful but also a kind, resilient and loving person. Blake further added that she blessed him with three wonderful children and was much more than just a mother to them.

Blake wrote," I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine. But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife. I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far. ❤️ I LOVE YOU SARA❤️."

The family received over $100,000 in donations. Sara Lee left behind her husband, Cory Weston (Wesley Blake), and three young children. To support the family, a GoFundMe campaign was initiated, which has raised $102,167 to cover Lee’s funeral expenses. The fundraising drive was aided by a prominent returning WWE star who helped collect donations for Lee.

Note: If you need support or know someone in need, you may reach out to these helplines:

Snehi - 011 65978181

Sumaitri - 011 23389090

Sanjeevani - 011 24311918, 011 24318883

