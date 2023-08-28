WWE Superstar Spectacle: John Cena Set to Team-Up with Seth Rollins in His Debut Match in Hyderabad,India

13-time World Champion, John Cena is set to feature in WWE’s latest event in Hyderabad, India called Superstar Spectacle. He will be teaming up with the current World Heavyweight Champion to take on Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The highly anticipated event in India will be happening on September 8, 2023, at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

John Cena will be taking part in a match after quite some time. The wrestler has not been part of the regular roster ever since Wrestlemania 33. He has now been taking his career forward with various acting roles like in the Fast and Furious franchise as well as DC’s character, Peacemaker.

The last match Cena took part in was against Austin Theory in Wrestlemania 39 for the WWE United States Championship. However, Cena lost the match and wasn’t seen in the ring again.

There were rumours that Cena could be pitted against the Indian wrestling star, Jinder Mahal. But that was put to rest once WWE officially confirmed Cena’s tag-team match. Mahal had headlined the previous event held in India where he went against Triple H. Despite the loss he was appreciated by Triple H and had said that India was in good hands with the ‘Modern Day Maharajah’, Jinder Mahal.

The Indian crowd will definitely be excited to see Cena as he has always had a fan following during his prime. Cena himself had tweeted his excitement of debuting in India.