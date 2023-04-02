WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE Latest Updates: John Cena to Kick Off Show, Seth Rollins to Face Logan Paul

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos square off against reunited brothers-in-arms Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Trish Stratus will join forces with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & Lita against Damage CTRL’s Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Seth “Freakin” Rollins faces Logan Paul at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Rey Mysterio will finally step into the squared circle in a highly-personal showdown against his own son Dominik at WrestleMania.

Braun Strowman & Ricochet, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders battle.

2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs Asuka

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL

Brock Lesnar vs Omos

Finn Balor vs Edge

Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

When will WWE WrestleMania 39 take place?

WrestleMania 39 will take place on Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3.

Where will WWE WrestleMania 39 take place?

WrestleMania 39 will be played at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

What time does WrestleMania 39 begin?

WrestleMania 39 will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channel will telecast WrestleMania 39 Live?

The event can be watched live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

