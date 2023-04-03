WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Brock Lesnar Overcomes Omos, Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes in Main Event

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 06:03 IST
Los Angeles
Natalya with an epic moment, she gives a double sharp-shooter on Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, Liv Morgan diving from the top rope, stops before they could tap out.
The winner of this match will become the number 1 contender for the Women’s Tag Team championship. Meanwhile, it has been quite a contest between all the ladies. Shotzi covers, Deville kicks-out!
The Fatal 4-Way WrestleMania 39 showcase match is underway, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green!
Brock Lesnar finds a way past the Nigerian Giant Omos, he was taking a beating early on however, he finds an opening and comes up with three suplexes, his signature move. Tries for the F5, misses, takes a hit on his back, but recovers well and delivers an F5 at the second time of asking! Lesnar takes the first win! What a way to start Day 2!
Brock Lesnar with a comeback, how is he doing that? Lesnar is punishing Omos, he comes up with three suplexes! F5!!!! He wins!
An unprecedented feat, Omos is actually dominating Brock Lesnar. This has been something nobody could have seen coming. A chokeslam from the Nigerian giant and Lesnar kicks-out of the pinfall.
Brock Lesnar and Omos come face to face, here’s a look at their numbers:
That signature music, a signature entry Brock Lensar is here for the challenge folks! He’s smiling for now, but can he tackle the Nigerian Giant? We’ll find out very soon!
Omos makes his way into the ring, the Nigerian Giant is in the mood, accompanied by MVP he’ll be looking to cause some destruction.
It’s on, WrestleMania 39 Day 2 begins, showtime people!
Brock Lesnar vs Omos to kick-off WrestleMania 39 Day 2, it’s been confirmed, expect the battle of the two giants to give us in the mood for a lot of destruction that’s about to unfold in Los Angeles!
Cody Rhodes has been talking about finishing the story against Roman Reigns. The champion has played a lot of mind games, dragging Cody’s father into the feud, it’s gotten personal, can Rhodes pay an ode to his late father and snatch the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship? Only time will tell. Stay tuned!
Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns is definitely the most anticipated clash in recent times as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is at stake. Omos takes on Brock Lesnar in a battle of the two beasts, the WWE RAW Women’s Championship is at stake, the Intercontinental Championship is up for grabs and then the Hell in a Cell match between Edge and Finn Balor.
It was an action-packed Day 1 yesterday at WrestleMania 39, two titles changed hands as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens became the Undisputed Tag Team champs, beating the Usos for the first time in 622 days. Rhea Ripley overcome Charlotte Flair to be crowned the Women’s Smackdown Champion. That and a lot more.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Results Day 1: Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens End the Usos’ Reign; Rhea Ripley Shocks Charlotte Flair
Hello and welcome for Day 2 of WrestleMania 39. It is the night when Cody Rhodes takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Day 2 roster is stacked, stay tuned to this space, as we take you through all the live updates.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 2 of WrestleMania 39.
Full Card
Wrestlemania 39 WWE Live Updates: Brock Lesnar defeated Omos on Day 2, Roman Reigns will take on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women’s title against Asuka. Gunther, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will face off in a triple threat for the Intercontinental Championship.
Edge and Finn Balor will battle in a Hell in a Cell match. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green will faceoff in the women’s showcase.
On day 1, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Jey and Jimmy Uso to clinch the Undisputed Tag Team Championship as Rhea Ripley won the Smackdown Women’s Championship beating Charlotte Flair. Rey Mysterio defeated his son Dominik Mysterio, while Austin Theory shocked John Cena to retain the US Championship title. Seth Rollins beat Logan Paul as The Street Profits won the Fatal 4-Way Match against Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders in the men’s showcase.
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s championship
Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship
Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green
When will WWE WrestleMania 39 take place?
WrestleMania 39 will take place on Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3.
Where will WWE WrestleMania 39 take place?
WrestleMania 39 will be played at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.
What time does WrestleMania 39 begin?
WrestleMania 39 will begin at 5:30 am IST.
Which TV channel will telecast WrestleMania 39 Live?
The event can be watched live on Sony Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Read all the Latest Sports News here