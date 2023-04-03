WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Brock Lesnar Overcomes Omos, Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes in Main Event

Wrestlemania 39 WWE Live Updates: Brock Lesnar defeated Omos on Day 2, Roman Reigns will take on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women’s title against Asuka. Gunther, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will face off in a triple threat for the Intercontinental Championship.

Edge and Finn Balor will battle in a Hell in a Cell match. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green will faceoff in the women’s showcase.

On day 1, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Jey and Jimmy Uso to clinch the Undisputed Tag Team Championship as Rhea Ripley won the Smackdown Women’s Championship beating Charlotte Flair. Rey Mysterio defeated his son Dominik Mysterio, while Austin Theory shocked John Cena to retain the US Championship title. Seth Rollins beat Logan Paul as The Street Profits won the Fatal 4-Way Match against Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders in the men’s showcase.

WrestleMania 39 MATCH CARD:

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s championship

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

When will WWE WrestleMania 39 take place?

WrestleMania 39 will take place on Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3.

Where will WWE WrestleMania 39 take place?

WrestleMania 39 will be played at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

What time does WrestleMania 39 begin?

WrestleMania 39 will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channel will telecast WrestleMania 39 Live?

The event can be watched live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

